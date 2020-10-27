(LEAD) Samsung C&T Q3 net up on equity gains
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., a construction and trading business unit of Samsung Group, on Tuesday reported solid growth in its third-quarter net income on gains from equity ties with its affiliate.
The company reported a net profit of 323.4 billion won (US$287.3 million) in the July-September period, up 22.1 percent from a year earlier.
Its operating profit declined 0.4 percent on-year to 215.5 billion won in the third quarter, but sales rose 1.5 percent on-year to 7.85 trillion won over the cited period.
Samsung C&T said gains from equity ties with Samsung Biologics Co., a major biopharmaceutical firm in South Korea, and improved performance from its trading business boosted the third-quarter bottom line.
Samsung C&T holds a 43.4 percent stake in Samsung Biologics, which earlier reported a third-quarter net profit of 56.1 billion won, up 27 percent from a year ago.
Samsung C&T said revenue from its construction business reached 3.1 trillion won in the third quarter, up 9.2 percent from a year earlier, but operating profit plunged 12.7 percent on-year to 124 billion won due to increased costs amid the pandemic.
Its trading business unit saw sales falling 3.5 percent on-year to 3.4 trillion won in the third quarter, but operating profit soared 70.4 percent on-year to 46 billion won on the back of increased trading of industrial commodities following China's economic recovery.
Samsung C&T also runs fashion and leisure businesses, but both of them posted operating losses in the third quarter due to the stay-at-home trend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Samsung C&T announced it will withdraw from any coal-related business in the future following a recommendation from its governance committee seeking environment friendly corporate actions.
The company's construction unit will not take part in investment or building projects of coal power plants, while its trading unit will also halt coal trading.
Shares in Samsung C&T fell 2.12 percent to 115,500 won, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.56 percent decline.
