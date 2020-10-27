NH Investment & Securities Q3 net income up 197 pct. to 239.6 bln won
15:47 October 27, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- NH Investment & Securities Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 239.6 billion won (US$212.9 million), up 197 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 353.7 billion won, up 201.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 44.6 percent to 1.72 trillion won.
The operating profit was 59.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
