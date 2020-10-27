S. Korea welcomes recent ceasefire by Libya's two warring factions
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday welcomed last week's ceasefire agreement by Libya's two warring factions that raised expectations for an end to years of bloody fighting in the conflict-laden African country.
"Through the faithful implementation of this ceasefire agreement, our government expects genuine peace and stability to settle in Libya," foreign ministry spokesman Kim In-chul said in his commentary.
At the United Nations in Geneva on Friday, the internationally recognized Government of National Accord and the rival Libyan National Army signed the immediate, nationwide ceasefire deal, with the U.N. facilitating their dialogue process.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)