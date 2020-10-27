Moon set for parliamentary speech on state budget
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will deliver a speech at the National Assembly this week on next year's budget plan, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
In the annual budget speech Wednesday, Moon plans to request bipartisan support for his administration's fight against COVID-19 and campaign to revitalize the economy. The government has proposed a state budget worth 555.8 trillion won ($469.8 billion) for 2021, up 8.5 percent from this year. Lawmakers will begin a full-fledged review of the budget scheme within the coming weeks.
During the address, Moon will emphasize that South Korea is a country which is "strong in crises," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok told reporters.
He added the president will express his gratitude to South Koreans over their support for antivirus measures and unveil a fiscal operation scheme to succeed in efforts for virus control and economic growth.
Moon is expected to explain the Korean-version New Deal project aimed at creating jobs and developing the nation's future growth engines in preparation for the post-coronavirus era.
He is also likely to present his vision for inter-Korean peace.
Moon made his previous parliamentary speech on July 16 on the occasion of the opening of a new four-year National Assembly session.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)