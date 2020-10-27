U.S. open to dialogue with N. Korea at any place, any time: U.S. diplomat

"I just make the point that while we have had three leader-level meetings between President (Trump) and Chairman Kim, we have also emphasized constantly, virtually every day, that the door to diplomacy remains open, and that we are ready to sit down with the North, you know, any place in any time, because we regard a dialogue and resolving these issues through diplomacy in a peaceful manner as being absolutely paramount," the U.S. diplomat said during the virtual seminar.