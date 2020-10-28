Korean-language dailies

-- Coronavirus-ridden economic decline rebounds on exports (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't takes carrot, stick approach; official public price up, real estate tax down (Kookmin Daily)

-- Official price of apartments to be set at 90 pct of market price, leading to tax hike (Donga llbo)

-- Property price for 3-mln won home in Banpo to triple (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, Indonesia set to bolster partnership, seek shared leap (Segye Times)

-- Gov't even seeks to raise published price of properties to 90 pct of market price (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Tax on owners of 'Gyeonghuigung Xi' apartment to double, tax hike shock imminent (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Working like machine, we are still Jeon Tae-il (Hankyoreh)

-- Supporters chant 'Trump four more years!' without masks (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Property tax on 3-bln won Banpo apartment to triple in 5 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Owners of two houses in Seoul to face triple rise in property tax (Korea Economic Daily)

