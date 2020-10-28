Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Coronavirus-ridden economic decline rebounds on exports (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't takes carrot, stick approach; official public price up, real estate tax down (Kookmin Daily)
-- Official price of apartments to be set at 90 pct of market price, leading to tax hike (Donga llbo)
-- Property price for 3-mln won home in Banpo to triple (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, Indonesia set to bolster partnership, seek shared leap (Segye Times)
-- Gov't even seeks to raise published price of properties to 90 pct of market price (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Tax on owners of 'Gyeonghuigung Xi' apartment to double, tax hike shock imminent (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Working like machine, we are still Jeon Tae-il (Hankyoreh)
-- Supporters chant 'Trump four more years!' without masks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Property tax on 3-bln won Banpo apartment to triple in 5 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Owners of two houses in Seoul to face triple rise in property tax (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cho envisions a 'climate resilient society' for Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Faster changes, greater chances to come in post-Covid era (Korea Herald)
-- Will Moon's support for Yoo's WTO chief election bear fruit? (Korea Times)
(END)