(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 28)

Hong and Kim made positive assessments about the economy to encourage people to spend. But it's not time to pat themselves on the back. If they wanted an environment conducive to the revision of the Commerce Act, Fair Trade Act and Labor Act, that's a serious problem. What's important is escalating our potential growth rate, which has declined since the launch of the Moon Jae-in administration in 2017. If the government overly regulates the private sector — the engine of our economy and the source of jobs — it cannot raise our potential growth. We hope the government and ruling party return to their senses before it's too late.

