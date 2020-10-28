Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 October 28, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/10 Cloudy 0
Incheon 16/11 Cloudy 0
Suwon 18/10 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 18/11 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 19/11 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 18/09 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 20/13 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 20/11 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 20/12 Cloudy 0
Jeju 20/15 Cloudy 10
Daegu 21/11 Cloudy 0
Busan 21/15 Cloudy 10
(END)