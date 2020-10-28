Seoul stocks extend losses late Wed. morning on virus spike
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended losses late Wednesday morning as new coronavirus outbreaks in major economies increased at alarming rates, raising concerns that the worsening pandemic could deal a heavy blow to the global economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.23 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,325.61 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investor sentiment grew risk-averse, as U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations soared in the past week, with parts of Europe pushing or having adopted stricter quarantine measures. New cases in South Korea have also been on a steady rise, swerving between two- and three-digit figures.
Dimming hopes for the fresh U.S. stimulus plan and uncertainties from the U.S. presidential election also added to investors' concerns.
Most large caps traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 1.34 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.36 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver advanced 1.59 percent, with its rival Kakao adding 0.9 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slid 0.16 percent, and Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, lost 0.29 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem retreated 0.63 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO dipped 2.73 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,127.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.15 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)