Prosecution questions former FSS official over Optimus fund scandal
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution said Wednesday it has questioned a former employee at the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) in connection with its investigation into a financial fraud scheme at a private equity investment company.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office investigated the official, whose identity has been withheld, Tuesday as a suspect in the massive fund scam scandal surrounding Optimus Asset Management.
He is suspected of receiving 20 million won (US$17,700) in a bribe from Optimus CEO Kim Jae-hyun.
The Optimus scandal centers on allegations that the private equity company solicited funds worth about 1.2 trillion won from thousands of people for investments in public institutions but actually funneled most of the money into risky assets, causing huge losses to the investors.
Prosecutors are also said to have searched a broker's house and office in Gyeonggi Province in relation to the bribery.
The CEO claimed that the broker, only identified by his surname Kim, introduced him to the former official before the company suspended withdrawals from its funds in June due to liquidity issues, and that the broker didn't keep his promise to deliver the money to the official and might have instead taken it for himself.
Questioning the former FSS official was the latest development in the investigation into the scandal. Last week, the prosecution raided and searched a few companies where the company's money might have gone.
