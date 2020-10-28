Choi Ji-man's 1st World Series run as cult hero ends with Game 6 loss
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- His first trip to the World Series may have ended with a bitter defeat, but Choi Ji-man, the South Korean first baseman for the Tampa Bay Rays, still had an October to remember.
During the Rays' march to the championship stage, Choi, a fun-loving, easy-smiling 29-year-old getting his first taste of the national spotlight in America, emerged as a cult hero of sorts.
The Rays fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 in Game 6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday (local time), and the Dodgers claimed their first championship since 1988.
The loss notwithstanding, Choi still made a small piece of South Korean baseball history: He became the first position player from the country to appear in a World Series game. He also picked up his first career World Series hit in Game 2 against reliever Joe Kelly.
Though Choi didn't get another hit the rest of the series, Choi made his presence felt on the defensive end, showing off his gymnast-like flexibility with splits to pick balls in the dirt and impressive vertical leaps to nab high throws from his fellow infielders. His stretches at the bag spawned memes and GIFs on social media too.
Choi signed with the Seattle Mariners out of a South Korean high school in 2009 and made his major league debut in 2016, albeit with the Los Angeles Angels.
And that was after the Baltimore Orioles had signed him as a free agent in November 2015 but lost him to the Angels in the Rule 5 draft. Choi played 54 games for the Angles in 2016, and then bounced around between the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers, who traded him to the Rays during the 2018 season.
Choi has finally found his home with the Rays. In his first full season in 2019, Choi established career highs across the board, including 19 home runs and 63 RBIs, along with a .261/.363/.458 line.
He had a disappointing .230/.331/.410 line this year, with the major league schedule shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic and also missed the final two weeks of the season with a hamstring injury.
Choi recovered in time for the postseason, though he only got three plate appearances in two games during the Wild Card Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays swept the Jays without Choi making any noise.
Choi stepped up in the American League Division Series (ALDS) against the Yankees. He started and batted cleanup in all five games of the series, and his big moment came in the opening game, when he blasted a two-run homer off New York ace Gerrit Cole.
For the series, Choi batted .267/.421/.533 with a home run, three RBIs, three walks and two runs scored.
Facing the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series (ALCS), Choi was benched in Games 1 and 3 against left-handed starter Framber Valdez but made an impact when he did see action.
It was during the ALCS that Choi's athleticism at first base shone through, with full stretches at the bag to snag one throw in the dirt after another.
At the plate, he batted .385/.529/.615 with a home run, an RBI, four walks and three runs scored.
Choi continued to be platooned against left-handed starters in the World Series, as he didn't start Games 1 and 5 against Clayton Kershaw.
Despite sporadic starts, Choi's defense never deserted him, with more of his patented stretches and leaping catches.
Choi's bat cooled off after the ALCS and never got hot again, though. He even batted leadoff in Game 6 against right-handed opener Tony Gonsolin, but Choi struck out on three pitches in the first inning -- one of 16 strikeouts for the Rays in the loss.
Three South Korean players that had been to the World Series before Choi were all pitchers: Kim Byung-hyun (2001 Arizona Diamondbacks), Park Chan-ho (2009 Philadelphia Phillies) and Ryu Hyun-jin (2018 Los Angeles Dodgers). Kim is still the only one of the trio with a championship ring.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)