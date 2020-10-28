Oci swings to profits in Q3
14:40 October 28, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 6.1 billion won (US$5.4 million), turning from a loss of 66.9 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 18.1 billion, compared with a loss of 56.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 30.2 percent to 468 billion won.
The operating profit was 72.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
