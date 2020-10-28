Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Oci swings to profits in Q3

14:40 October 28, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 6.1 billion won (US$5.4 million), turning from a loss of 66.9 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 18.1 billion, compared with a loss of 56.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 30.2 percent to 468 billion won.

The operating profit was 72.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK