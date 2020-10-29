6 companies to recall over 10,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and three other companies will voluntarily recall over 10,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The three other companies are Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) Korea, Jaguar Landrover and Suzuki CMC, which imports two-wheelers from Suzuki Motor Corp., the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The six companies are recalling a combined 10,233 units due to faulty components in 23 models, the statement said.
The problems include faulty parking lamps in the BMW X5 xDrive30d SUV, a faulty steering wheel system in FCA's Jeep Wrangler, a faulty driver assist program in the Audi A8 50 TDI quattro sedan and a faulty rear spoiler in Mercedes-Benz's GLB 220 SUV, it said.
The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
