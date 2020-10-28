Top prosecutor ascends in poll of prospective presidential candidates
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has garnered more popularity as one of the nation's prospective presidential candidates than before following his straightforward remarks on key contentious issues during a parliamentary audit of his office last week, a poll showed Wednesday.
According to local pollster R&Search, 15.1 percent of 1,032 adults nationwide interviewed Sunday and Monday expressed a preference for Yoon as the nation's next political leader, marking a rise of 1 percentage point from a similar survey in August. The poll was not conducted last month.
In the latest poll, Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung ranked first with an approval rate of 22.8 percent, trailed by Lee Nak-yon, chairman of the ruling Democratic Party, with 21.6 percent, the pollster said.
Popularity rates of leading prospective presidential candidates from the opposition camp were dwarfed by that of Yoon, with the fourth-ranked independent lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo earning a mere 6.8 percent.
Ahn Cheol-soo, chairman of the People's Party, came next with 5.8 percent, followed by former lawmaker Oh Se-hoon with 3.1 percent, former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min with 3 percent and former opposition leader Hwang Kyo-ahn with 2.5 percent.
Yoon has never declared his political ambitions, though he said he will slowly think about how to serve Korean society and people after his term ends. The 59-year-old Yoon's two-year term as the top prosecutor ends in July next year. Some commentators interpreted his remarks as leaving room for his possible entry into politics.
During last Thursday's parliamentary audit broadcast live nationwide, Yoon said Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's decision to take over his investigative command authority in a high-profile financial scam scandal was illegal and absurd. Yoon also declared that he is not a subordinate of the justice minister.
R&Search said the poll conducted at the request of online media Dailian has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.
