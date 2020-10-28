(LEAD) LG Innotek Q3 net down on poor sales, confirms LED biz exit
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co., a major electronics components maker in South Korea, on Wednesday reported poor third-quarter earnings results due to decreased sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company posted a net profit of 26.9 billion won (US$23.8 million), down 78.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 89.4 billion won, down 52.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales dropped 8.8 percent on-year to 2.22 trillion won.
LG Innotek said the sales drop at its mainstay optical solutions business, which makes camera modules, dragged down the bottom line following its customers' production schedule changes.
Revenue from its optical solutions unit dipped 13 percent on-year to 1.4 trillion won.
However, sales at its substrates business increased 4 percent on-year to 319.2 billion won, while sales at its automotive components unit jumped 12 percent on-year to 328.2 billion won.
Meanwhile, LG Innotek announced that it decided to exit from the light emitting diode (LED) business in a move to streamline its business portfolio and enhance its profitability.
LG Innotek said fierce competition with Chinese players and decreased demand for LEDs used for LCD TV backlight units pushed the company to halt such business.
The company said it will not manufacture LED products after December, though it will keep its vehicle lighting module productions.
