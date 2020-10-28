Korea Petro Chemical Ind Q3 net income up 10 pct. to 54.2 bln won
15:56 October 28, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 54.2 billion won (US$48 million), up 10 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 63.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 60.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 25.9 percent to 434.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 7.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
