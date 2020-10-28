Hyundai Development shifts to red in Q3
15:57 October 28, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 74.9 billion won (US$66.2 million), shifting from a profit of 75.6 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 132.6 billion won, up 41.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 6.8 percent to 812.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 45.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
