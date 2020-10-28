(LEAD) S. Korean candidate falls behind Nigerian rival in WTO chief race: sources
By Song Sang-ho and Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean candidate Yoo Myung-hee turned out to have fallen behind her Nigerian rival in the hard-fought race to become the next leader of the World Trade Organization (WTO), government sources here said Wednesday.
Wrapping up the monthslong selection process, the WTO has informed South Korea of the outcome of the third and last round of the process to pick the new chief of the global trade body, during which 164 WTO members revealed their preferences for either Yoo or her Nigerian competitor, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, according to the sources.
The WTO members are expected to hold a general council meeting in the coming days to officially determine which candidate is best placed to attract consensus support from member states.
The process of picking the finalist will be completed by early November.
The outcome of the final preference count is not a death knell for Yoo's strenuous campaign for the WTO leadership, as a finalist is to be determined based on consensus from all member states, particularly great powers like the United States and China, which have a greater say.
If one of the two finalists receives overwhelming support, and the other agrees to drop out, the final candidate is picked unless there is opposition from member states.
But if no one gets overwhelming support or the U.S. or other WTO signatories oppose the consensus candidate, the process of picking the new WTO chief could slip into an impasse that could continue longer than expected.
South Korea's trade minister has been tipped to be left behind her rival, who has drummed up support from the European Union and African member states.
"Comprehensively factoring in the number of countries in support of us and the overall contours of the selection process, we will do our best during follow-up consultations with member states in the process of building consensus," a foreign ministry official said.
The EU's recent backing for Okonjo-Iweala dealt a major blow to Yoo's bid, though it was widely expected, given Europe's historical ties with the African continent and the Nigerian candidate's much-touted credentials on the international stage.
Japan's apparent move against Yoo has also been cited as a key hurdle to Yoo's campaign, as Tokyo has been opposed to Yoo over an ongoing trade spat with Seoul.
But the U.S. has seemed to have decided to back the South Korean candidate. China has not yet revealed its preference for the new WTO chief.
According to the U.S. outlet Politico, the U.S. State Department has directed some of its local embassy officials in a diplomatic cable to gauge whether their host country supports selecting Yoo as the WTO chief -- in what the outlet said was the "clearest sign yet" that the U.S. supports the South Korean candidate.
Washington's backing does not necessarily mean a critical boost for Yoo, some observers said. But some WTO members, who have balked at the apparent U.S. move to paralyze the WTO appellate body, could turn their back against a candidate Washington explicitly supports.
Over the monthslong selection process, South Korea has been mobilizing all of its diplomatic sources, with President Moon Jae-in holding phone calls with dozens of foreign counterparts and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha doing the same.
