(2nd LD) Samsung delivers estimate-beating Q3 results on chips, mobile recovery
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported forecast-beating business results in the third quarter as its chip business benefited from rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co. over U.S. sanctions, while its mobile sales and home appliances soared on pent-up demand amid the pandemic.
Its net profit stood at 9.36 trillion won (US$8.3 billion) in the third quarter, up 48.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit jumped 58.8 percent on-year to 12.35 trillion won in the third quarter of the year, marking its best quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2018, when it logged an operating profit of 17.5 trillion won.
Sales rose 8 percent on-year to 66.96 trillion won in the July-September period, its largest-ever quarterly sales, beating the previous record of 65.9 trillion won in the fourth quarter of 2017.
The figures were in line with the earnings guidance announced earlier this month that beat the market consensus.
Samsung attributed its upbeat performance to firm demand for smartphones and consumer electronics, while its chip business posted better-than-expected results despite a decline in memory prices.
Revenue from the semiconductor unit stood at 18.8 trillion won in the third quarter of the year, a 6.87 percent increase from a year earlier. Its operating profit from the chip business nearly doubled to 5.54 trillion won from 3.05 trillion won a year ago.
"The memory business posted solid earnings as healthy demand for mobile and PC products led to higher-than-expected shipments, outweighing the impact of lower memory chip prices," Samsung said.
The company added that rush orders from Huawei, the world's top telecom equipment maker and No. 2 smartphone producer, helped both DRAM and NAND flash memory businesses.
Huawei, one of Samsung's largest customers, aggressively procured semiconductors ahead of the U.S. export restrictions that were put in place on Sept. 15.
Samsung also saw profit for its system LSI business improve on solid demand for mobile phone components, while its foundry business benefited from increased orders for high-performance computing (HPC) chips and other applications.
Samsung's IT & Mobile Communications (IM) division posted 30.49 trillion won in sales in the third quarter, up 4.23 percent from a year, while its operating profit surged 52.4 percent on-year to 4.45 trillion won, its largest quarterly operating income since the first quarter of 2014.
Samsung said its smartphone sales jumped nearly 50 percent from the previous quarter with the launch of new flagship models such as the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Z Fold2 and robust sales of mass-market models in key regions including India.
"Efficient cost management through component standardization and reduction in marketing expenses led to a significant improvement in profitability," it said. "Sales increase in tablets and wearables also contributed to the profit growth in the third quarter."
Samsung's consumer electronics division, comprised of visual display and digital appliance businesses, chalked up sales of 14.09 trillion won, up 28.91 percent from a year earlier. The business unit's operating profit nearly tripled from 550 billion won to reach a record 1.56 trillion won over the cited period.
"Demand for TVs surged both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year as the 'at-home' trend buoyed sales of high-resolution home cinema," it said.
Samsung's display panel business was the only sector that posted negative growth in the third quarter. Its display panel unit posted sales of 7.32 trillion won, down 20.95 percent from a year earlier, while operating profit plunged 59.82 percent to 470 billion won.
Samsung's capital expenditures in the third quarter stood at 8.4 trillion won, including 6.6 trillion won spent on semiconductors and 1.5 trillion won on displays.
