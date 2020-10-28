Parliament to vote on whether to OK sitting lawmaker's arrest
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Wednesday set in motion a bill that could strip the arrest immunity of a ruling party lawmaker, who is under investigation for alleged campaign accounting fraud ahead of the parliamentary election in April.
In a plenary session at parliament, Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug formally announced that the bill on approving the arrest of Rep. Jeong Jeong-soon, a former administrator-turned-lawmaker of the Democratic Party, was submitted by the government on Oct. 5.
The ruling and opposition party leaders agreed to hold a parliamentary plenary session on Thursday to vote on the bill. According to the National Assembly Act, an arrest approval bill of a sitting legislator must be put to a vote within 72 hours.
South Korean lawmakers cannot be arrested or detained while the parliament is in session without parliamentary consent unless they are caught red-handed.
Jeong's arrest is largely expected to be approved, but the possibility of a veto cannot be totally ruled out, as the vote will be carried out as a secret ballot.
Prosecutors sought Jeong's arrest after the lawmaker repeatedly ignored requests to appear for questioning since August. A court can approve an arrest only if parliament agrees to it.
The last time an arrest approval motion was submitted to parliament was in May 2018, when lawmakers decided whether to OK the arrest of then main opposition Liberty Korea Party's Hong Moon-jong and Yeom Dong-yeol. Both votes were struck down.
The most recent arrest of a sitting lawmaker was in August 2015, when Park Ki-choon of the New Politics Alliance for Democracy was detained after the parliament approved his arrest.
Earlier this month, prosecutors indicted a total of 27 sitting lawmakers on charges of violating the public election law while campaigning for the latest parliamentary elections.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)