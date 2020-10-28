Amorepacific Q3 net profit down 93.2 pct. to 7 bln won
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 7 billion won (US$6.2 million), down 93.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 47.9 percent on-year to 56 billion won. Revenue decreased 22.4 percent to 1.08 trillion won.
The operating profit was 47.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
