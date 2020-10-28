Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Amorepacific Group Q3 net income down 93.8 pct. to 7 bln won

16:27 October 28, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 7 billion won (US$6.2 million), down 93.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 49.4 percent on-year to 61 billion won. Revenue decreased 23 percent to 1.2 trillion won.

The operating profit was 83.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK