Amorepacific Group Q3 net income down 93.8 pct. to 7 bln won
16:27 October 28, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 7 billion won (US$6.2 million), down 93.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 49.4 percent on-year to 61 billion won. Revenue decreased 23 percent to 1.2 trillion won.
The operating profit was 83.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)