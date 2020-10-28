LG Hausys Q3 net income up 345.2 pct. to 53.6 bln won
17:04 October 28, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Hausys Ltd. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 53.6 billion won (US$47.4 million), up 345.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 28.1 billion won, up 13 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 2.2 percent to 770.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 22.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)