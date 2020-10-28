Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LG Hausys Q3 net income up 345.2 pct. to 53.6 bln won

17:04 October 28, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Hausys Ltd. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 53.6 billion won (US$47.4 million), up 345.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 28.1 billion won, up 13 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 2.2 percent to 770.9 billion won.

The operating profit was 22.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK