Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- In budget speech, Moon vows full-scale push to revitalize economy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon pledges to stabilize housing market in budget speech (Kookmin Daily)
-- In budget speech, Moon calls for swift launch of special probe unit (Donga llbo)
-- Moon vows to stabilize climbing 'jeonse' prices in budget speech (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon urges parliament to end delay in launch of special probe unit (Segye Times)
-- In budget speech, Moon vows to stabilize rising 'jeonse' prices but presents no solution (Chosun Ilbo)
-- In budget speech, Moon says time for full efforts to boost economy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- In budget speech, Moon vows to reach 'carbon neutral' goal by 2050 (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to offer coupon on travel, dining out amid reports of cluster virus infections (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon pledges to stabilize rising 'jeonse' prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon vows to reach 'carbon neutral' target by 2050 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Outrage erupts after Moon's security frisks opposition floor leader (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon says 2021 budget will lay grounds for 'leading economy' (Korea Herald)
-- Embracing differences for harmony on Korean Peninsula (Korea Times)
(END)