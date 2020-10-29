Korean-language dailies

-- In budget speech, Moon vows full-scale push to revitalize economy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon pledges to stabilize housing market in budget speech (Kookmin Daily)

-- In budget speech, Moon calls for swift launch of special probe unit (Donga llbo)

-- Moon vows to stabilize climbing 'jeonse' prices in budget speech (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon urges parliament to end delay in launch of special probe unit (Segye Times)

-- In budget speech, Moon vows to stabilize rising 'jeonse' prices but presents no solution (Chosun Ilbo)

-- In budget speech, Moon says time for full efforts to boost economy (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- In budget speech, Moon vows to reach 'carbon neutral' goal by 2050 (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to offer coupon on travel, dining out amid reports of cluster virus infections (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon pledges to stabilize rising 'jeonse' prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon vows to reach 'carbon neutral' target by 2050 (Korea Economic Daily)

