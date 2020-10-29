(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 29)

The DP is pressing ahead with a special bill aimed at finding the truth behind the May 18, 1980 Democracy Movement and punish historical distortions. The bill allows the government to jail anyone who maliciously distorts or fabricates facts about the movement for up to seven years or fine them up to 70 million won ($61,772). As the historic significance of the May 18 movement has long been recognized, it's hard to agree with far-rightists' arguments that the North Korean military intervened in the movement or that it was orchestrated by a mob. If someone spreads wrong facts, they can always be punished under current criminal law.