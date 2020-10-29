Naver Q3 net profit up 175.8 pct. to 235.3 bln won
October 29, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 235.3 billion won (US$208.1 million), up 175.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 291.7 billion won, up 1.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 24.2 percent to 1.36 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
