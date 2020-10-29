(LEAD) Naver's Q3 net triples on record sales amid pandemic
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top internet portal operator Naver Corp. said Thursday its net profit nearly tripled in the third quarter from a year earlier on the back of booming online goods transactions on its platform amid the pandemic.
Net profit reached 235.3 billion won (US$207.5 million) in the July-September period, up 176 percent from 85.3 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating income reached 291.7 billion won in the third quarter, up 1.8 percent from the previous year. Sales reached the highest ever of 1.36 trillion won, up 24.2 percent over the same period, according to Naver.
Revenue from its commerce business increased 40.9 percent on-year to 285.4 billion won in the third quarter thanks to increased online shopping in line with virus restrictions.
Naver said revenue from its search platform business also rose 8.2 percent on-year to 710.1 billion won during the same period.
Revenue from its cloud business also soared 66.2 percent on-year to 76.3 billion won in the third quarter as demand grew amid the remote working trend due to the pandemic.
Content sales rose 31.8 percent to 115 billion won over the same period due to increased global demand for its webtoons.
