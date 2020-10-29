Samsung Electronics Q3 net profit up 48.9 pct. to 9.36 tln won
08:42 October 29, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 9.36 trillion won (US$8.3 billion), up 48.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 12.35 trillion won, up 58.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 8 percent to 66.96 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)