Daewoo E&C Q3 net profit up 17.9 pct. to 56 bln won
08:53 October 29, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 56 billion won (US$49.5 million), up 17.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 13.5 percent on-year to 102.9 billion won. Revenue decreased 8.9 percent to 1.89 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)