Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Thursday's weather forecast

09:02 October 29, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/04 Cloudy 20

Incheon 15/07 Cloudy 20

Suwon 16/03 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 16/04 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 17/03 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 16/01 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 17/07 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 17/05 Sunny 20

Gwangju 17/07 Cloudy 20

Jeju 17/13 Sunny 20

Daegu 18/05 Cloudy 20

Busan 20/10 Cloudy 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK