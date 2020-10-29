Thursday's weather forecast
09:02 October 29, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/04 Cloudy 20
Incheon 15/07 Cloudy 20
Suwon 16/03 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 16/04 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 17/03 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 16/01 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 17/07 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 17/05 Sunny 20
Gwangju 17/07 Cloudy 20
Jeju 17/13 Sunny 20
Daegu 18/05 Cloudy 20
Busan 20/10 Cloudy 20
(END)