Temperatures nationwide drop to lowest this fall

11:32 October 29, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Cold weather hit the nation on Thursday as most areas recorded the lowest morning temperature of this fall and Suwon saw its first ice of the season, weather authorities said.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, most areas posted a morning temperature of below 5 C while some parts of the central region, North Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province saw the mercury drop below zero.

In Suwon, just south of Seoul, the morning low at 7 a.m. was 2.2 C, the city's lowest temperature this fall, accompanied by its first ice of the season.

The record came 10 days earlier than last year and one day later than the average year, the KMA said.

Seoul's morning low was 5.6 C, which was 6.8 C lower than on Wednesday and 1.6 C lower than in an average year.

Even within the capital city, temperatures ranged from minus 1 C in the northern ward of Eunpyeong to 8.7 C in the western ward of Yeongdeungpo.

Meanwhile, other areas that posted record lows of the season included the northeastern mountain pass of Daegwallyeong (minus 4.6 C), Geumsan, South Chungcheong Province (0.6 C), and Jangsu, North Jeolla Province (minus 1.1 C).

The KMA said temperatures are expected to rise past the morning.

This photo shows people in Seoul bundled up in warm clothes and folding their arms as cold weather hit the nation on Oct. 29, 2020. (Yonhap)

