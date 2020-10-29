Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Samsung expects profit decline after strong Q3 results
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday expected its profitability to worsen in the fourth quarter after delivering a forecast-beating performance in the third quarter on its better-than-expected chip business and demand for its mobile and home appliance products amid the pandemic.
The world's largest memory chip and smartphone vendor said its net profit amounted to 9.36 trillion won (US$8.3 billion) in the third quarter, up 48.9 percent from a year earlier.
-----------------
(LEAD) Supreme Court confirms 17-year prison term for ex-President Lee Myung-bak in corruption case
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 17-year prison sentence handed down by an appeals court for former President Lee Myung-bak on embezzlement and bribery charges.
In February, the 78-year-old was sentenced to 17 years in prison, a fine of 13 billion won (US$10.9 million) and a forfeit of 5.7 billion won in a high-profile corruption case.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level talks on wartime history, trade
SEOUL -- Diplomats of South Korea and Japan held talks in Seoul on Thursday that were expected to focus on a prolonged row between the two countries over Tokyo's wartime forced labor and export curbs.
The meeting between Kim Jung-han, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at the foreign ministry, and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki, marked the first such talks since Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office last month.
-----------------
New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day, cluster infections remain problem
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases rose by triple digits for the second straight day Thursday, as cluster infections at nursing homes and other risk-prone facilities continued to pile up amid eased social distancing measures.
The country added 125 more COVID-19 cases, including 106 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 26,271, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) COVID-19 dampens festivity of Busan film fest
SEOUL -- When it comes to an international film festival, typical scenes pop into one's mind.
Big-name silver screen stars and filmmakers dressed to the nines walk down the red carpet for the glamorous opening ceremony, with bright camera flashes lighting up the night sky and wows and applause from spectators filling the air. At major venues of the fete, great numbers of film buffs from home and abroad stand in long lines in hopes of getting tickets for long-awaited titles, while some visitors watch buskers play music on the streets and others enjoy light snacks at food trucks.
-----------------
Peace on Korean Peninsula ultimate goal of U.S. regardless of election outcome: Ambassador Lee
WASHINGTON -- Establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula will remain the ultimate goal of the U.S.-South Korea alliance regardless of who wins the upcoming U.S. presidential election, South Korea's top diplomat in the United States said Wednesday.
Ambassador Lee Soo-hyuck said that both the Republican and Democratic parties agree on the need to denuclearize North Korea and establish lasting peace on the peninsula.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean candidate behind Nigerian rival in global trade-chief race
GENEVA/SEOUL -- South Korea's trade minister has failed to drum up landslide support from member countries of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to head the global trade body, with her Nigerian rival standing ahead in a two-way race, the outcome of a WTO General Council meeting showed Wednesday.
The WTO said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria has garnered more support from the WTO's 164 member states than South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee.
-----------------
(END)