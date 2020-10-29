Go to Contents
S. Korea to upgrade early warning aircraft with Boeing

14:32 October 29, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided Thursday to upgrade its Peace Eye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) planes in cooperation with U.S. manufacturer Boeing, the arms procurement agency said.

The 490 billion-won (US$433 million) project calls for improving the Boeing-737-based Peace Eye planes' Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) and Link-16 tactical data link systems by 2025, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said.

The decision was made during a defense project promotion committee meeting.

The improvement is aimed at better ensuring the planes' interoperability in case of combined operations between South Korea and the United States, the agency said.

The Air Force currently operates four Peace Eye planes, which are equipped with advanced radar systems to detect aircraft and other vehicles at long ranges and conduct command and control by directing strikes by fighter jets.

During Thursday's meeting, held via videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic, the committee also decided to indigenously develop core parts to upgrade Link-16's interface and remote control offices, the agency said.

This file photo, provided by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Dec. 31, 2019, shows South Korea's E-737 Peace Eye airborne early warning and control aircraft (R) and F-15K fighters flying in formation over the country on a mission ahead of New Year's Day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

