Vice FM discusses trade minister's WTO bid in phone call with Canadian counterpart
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun held phone talks with his Canadian counterpart and discussed Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid for the top job at the World Trade Organization, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The call with Canada's Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan came after Yoo fell behind her Nigerian rival, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in the final round of consultations among the 164 member states of the global trade body.
On Wednesday, the WTO proposed Okonjo-Iweala as the next WTO director general. But uncertainties remain as the United States has publicly endorsed Yoo.
"The two sides closely consulted on the selection of the WTO director general," the ministry said in a release, without giving more details.
In Thursday's talks, Choi and Morgan also discussed other topics of mutual concern, including cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Choi said the two countries have cooperated bilaterally, as well as through multilateral mechanisms, since the initial stage of the pandemic and suggested the two sides continue to work together to strengthen cooperation in economy, trade and people-to-people exchanges going forward.
He also proposed Canada positively consider joining the Seoul-based International Vaccine Institute (IVI).
