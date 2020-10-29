Samsung recaptures top spot in Indian smartphone market in Q3: report
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. has recaptured the top spot in the Indian smartphone market for the first time in two years, a report showed Thursday, as the South Korean tech giant benefited from anti-China sentiment and aggressive marketing there.
Samsung was the largest smartphone vendor in India in the third quarter of the year with a 24 percent market share, up 4 percentage points from a year earlier, according to market tracker Counterpoint Research.
This is the first time since the third quarter of 2018 that Samsung dominated the world's second-largest smartphone market.
Samsung's smartphone sales in India increased 32 percent on-year in the third quarter, according to Counterpoint Research, adding it was the fastest to recover and surpass the pre-COVID levels.
"This strong performance was the result of multiple strategies, including an effective supply chain and touching various price points through new launches," it said. "Samsung's aggressive push in online channels, with the highest-ever online contribution within its portfolio, also helped it regain its No. 1 spot."
Samsung was followed by Chinese brands led by Xioami with a 23 percent market share, Vivo with 16 percent, Realme with 15 percent and Oppo with 10 percent.
All of them suffered an on-year market share decline, except Oppo, which advanced 2 percentage points from a year ago.
"During the start of the quarter, we witnessed some anti-China consumer sentiments impacting sales of brands originating from China," Counterpoint Research said.
Following a deadly border clash between India and China in June, Sinophobia has been growing in the South Asian nation with a public boycott of Chinese-made goods.
India's smartphone market grew 9 percent on-year to over 53 million units in the third quarter of the year on the back of pent-up demand amid the pandemic, according to Counterpoint Research.
Samsung has been trying to expand its presence in India by recently releasing smartphones like the Galaxy M31s, the Galaxy M51 and the Galaxy F41, and holding various promotions to boost sales.
Samsung announced earlier Thursday that its mobile business unit had robust earnings in the July-September period.
Samsung's IT & Mobile Communications (IM) division posted 30.49 trillion won in sales in the third quarter, up 4.23 percent from a year earlier, while its operating profit surged 52.4 percent on-year to 4.45 trillion won, its largest quarterly operating income since the first quarter of 2014.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)