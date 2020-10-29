Go to Contents
CFC to host online K-pop concert next week to mark founding anniversary

15:36 October 29, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The Combined Forces Command (CFC) will host a virtual K-pop concert next week to mark the 42nd anniversary of its foundation and the 70th anniversary of the alliance between South Korea and the United States, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said.

The ROK-US Alliance Concert will be livestreamed on USFK's Facebook account on Nov. 6 starting at 6 p.m., featuring artists including Lovelyz, YooA of Oh My Girl and Chung Ha, as well as taekwondo, dance and traditional music performances, according to the U.S. military.

The binational entity was established on Nov. 7, 1978, as the warfighting headquarters with a mission of deterring outside aggression against South Korea.

For that role, CFC has operational control over more than 600,000 active-duty military personnel of all services of both countries.

This image, captured from the U.S. Forces Korea's Facebook account, shows a poster on a virtual K-pop concert that the Combined Forces Command is to host on Nov. 6, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

