Innocean Worldwide Q3 net profit down 9.6 pct. to 20.7 bln won
15:34 October 29, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Innocean Worldwide Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 20.7 billion won (US$18.3 million), down 9.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 27 billion won, down 5.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 6.4 percent to 282.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 15.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
