BNK Financial Group Q3 net profit down 22 pct. to 147.4 bln won
15:38 October 29, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 147.4 billion won (US$130.2 million), down 22 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 191.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 244.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 15.1 percent to 1.15 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
