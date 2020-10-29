Doosan Bobcat Q3 net income up 3.3 pct. to 69 bln won
15:46 October 29, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 69 billion won (US$61 million), up 3.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 111.2 billion won, up 0.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 3.8 percent to 1.08 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
