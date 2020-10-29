Doosan Infracore Q3 net profit up 54.1 pct. to 82.1 bln won
16:10 October 29, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 82.1 billion won (US$72.6 million), up 54.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 14 percent on-year to 176.1 billion won. Revenue increased 3.9 percent to 1.92 trillion won.
The operating profit was 40.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
