S. Korea to sell 12.4 tln won worth of Treasurys in November
17:00 October 29, 2020
SEJONG, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 12.4 trillion won (US$10.9 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 2.9 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.4 trillion won in five-year bonds in November, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also intends to sell 3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 1 trillion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.
South Korea issued 15.8 trillion won in state bonds this month.
