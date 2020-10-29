Mando Q3 net income down 25.3 pct. to 39.2 bln won
16:47 October 29, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Mando Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 39.2 billion won (US$34.6 million), down 25.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 65.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 70.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.3 percent to 1.5 trillion won.
The operating profit was 27.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)