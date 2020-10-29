Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Lawmakers postpone audit of Cheong Wa Dae over absence of key officials
SEOUL -- The ruling and opposition parties agreed Thursday to put off their annual audit of Cheong Wa Dae's work at the parliament due to the absence of Suh Hoon, director of national security, and some other key aides to President Moon Jae-in.
The National Assembly's Steering Committee was scheduled to open the hearing on the presidential office's affairs in the morning of the day.
------------------
Health authorities reaffirm no direct link between flu shots, deaths
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities said Thursday they have found no direct link between flu shots and deaths, urging people to get flu vaccinations before the onset of winter amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Public concerns about the safety of flu shots in South Korea remain high, as at least 72 people, mostly elderly in their 70s and 80s, have died after getting flu shots.
-------------------
S. Korea discovers more Korean War remains in DMZ
SEOUL -- South Korea discovered hundreds more bone fragments believed to be from soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War and thousands of artifacts used by troops, including from the United States and China, this year inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the defense ministry said Thursday.
The military resumed a demining and excavation operation on Arrowhead Ridge on the border with North Korea in Cheorwon, some 90 kilometers northeast of Seoul, on April 20 after months of hiatus during winter to continue the project launched in 2019.
--------------------
Smaller firms' business confidence gains for Nov.: poll
SEOUL -- South Korean smaller firms' business outlook rose for the second consecutive month for November on loosened coronavirus curbs and a recovery in exports, a poll showed Thursday.
The survey of 3,150 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) showed that the small business health index (SBHI) stood at 74 for the coming month, up 2.8 points from October.
---------------------
Vice FM cautions against 'limiting options' amid U.S.-China rivalry
SEOUL -- Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun cautioned Thursday against limiting South Korea's foreign policy options due to an intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry, stressing that Seoul stay on course to maximize national interests despite the "challenging" global environment.
Choi's remarks during a foreign policy forum came amid growing concerns that the increasingly acrimonious competition between Washington and Beijing would constrain maneuvering room for South Korea's diplomacy going forward.
----------------------
USFK fighter jet accidentally drops projectile during training flight
SEOUL -- A U.S. Forces Korea fighter jet accidentally dropped a non-explosive projectile while on a routine training mission earlier this month, but it was "not a significant threat to anyone," the U.S. military said Thursday.
The A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, "inadvertently released an unguided non-explosive projectile" in a remote "off-range area" on Oct. 13, though there was "not a significant threat to anyone" due to the terrain at the projected location of impact, according to the 51st Fighter Wing.
---------------------
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus best-selling 5G smartphone in H1: report
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S20 Plus was the world's best-selling 5G smartphone model by revenue in the first half of the year, a report showed Thursday, although its dominance is likely to end in the second half with the release of Apple Inc.'s iPhone 12.
The Galaxy S20 Plus, which was launched in February, took a revenue share of 9 percent in the global 5G smartphone market in the first half of the year, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.
----------------------
Parliament lifts arrest immunity of sitting lawmaker under investigation
SEOUL-- The National Assembly on Thursday passed a motion that allows prosecutors to arrest a ruling party lawmaker under investigation for alleged campaign accounting fraud ahead of the parliamentary election in April.
The motion to allow the arrest of ruling Democratic Party's Rep. Jeong Jeong-soon was passed in a 167-12 vote at a plenary session of the National Assembly. Three votes were abstained and four were invalid.
(END)