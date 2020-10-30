Special contribution by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

I've fought my whole career to support hard-working immigrant families who came to America to build a better life. I practice the principles taught to me by my faith -- to treat every single person with dignity, to welcome the stranger, and to protect the vulnerable. I'll work to fix our broken immigration system, provide a roadmap to citizenship for undocumented Koreans, and recognize the tens of thousands of Korean adoptees as the Americans they are. I'll continue to make health care more affordable by protecting and building on the Affordable Care Act, so that more Korean American families can obtain high-quality health insurance. Unlike President Trump, I would never seek to strip millions of people of their health coverage in the middle of a pandemic. Also I'll make sure every child has access to a quality education, regardless of their background, and that every student can afford to pursue their dream of a post-high school education.