Korean-language dailies

-- Half of public sees Moon administration's property policy responsible for soaring prices: survey (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Some 60 prosecutors revolt against justice minister (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party moves to nominate candidates for Seoul, Busan by-elections (Donga llbo)

-- Democratic Party to produce candidates for Seoul, Busan mayoral races (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Bank loans for 20-somethings surge 47 pct amid real estate, stock investment boom (Segye Times)

-- Prosecutors engage in group resistance against justice minister (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lime Asset siphoned off 125 bln won of investment overseas (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party moves to revise party constitution to run in Seoul, Busan by-elections (Hankyoreh)

-- Supreme Court confirms ex-President Lee's 17-year jail term (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Black trading grows in housing rent market (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung Electronics posts record earnings, to invest 35 tln won by end of 2020 (Korea Economic Daily)

