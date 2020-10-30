Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Half of public sees Moon administration's property policy responsible for soaring prices: survey (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Some 60 prosecutors revolt against justice minister (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party moves to nominate candidates for Seoul, Busan by-elections (Donga llbo)
-- Democratic Party to produce candidates for Seoul, Busan mayoral races (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Bank loans for 20-somethings surge 47 pct amid real estate, stock investment boom (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutors engage in group resistance against justice minister (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lime Asset siphoned off 125 bln won of investment overseas (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party moves to revise party constitution to run in Seoul, Busan by-elections (Hankyoreh)
-- Supreme Court confirms ex-President Lee's 17-year jail term (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Black trading grows in housing rent market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics posts record earnings, to invest 35 tln won by end of 2020 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Ex-President Lee loses appeal, gets 17 years in jail (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Biden will be more rigorous on North Korea, experts say (Korea Herald)
-- Virus spread continues as distancing rules eased (Korea Times)
