(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 30)

Carbon neutrality in 2050
Detailed plans should follow President Moon's pledge
President Moon Jae-in declared that Korea would attain "carbon neutrality in 2050" during his budget speech at the National Assembly on Wednesday. It is significant that the government has finally come forward to join the international community's march toward coping with climate change.
About 70 countries, including the EU, have already proclaimed carbon neutrality goals. China and Japan followed suit recently. Now that all three Northeast Asian countries have joined the global cause, Asia will be able to make its voice heard in international discussions about climate change, which have so far been led by Europe.
Carbon neutrality is often called "net-zero," where the amount of greenhouse gases removed from the atmosphere completely offsets the amount produced. Governments can attain this through various means, such as planting forests, investing in renewable energy or purchasing emission rights. If humankind reaches carbon neutrality in 2050, it will stop further global warming with the earth's temperature at 1.5 degrees higher than the pre-industrial period.
In his speech, President Moon vowed to replace fossil fuel-fired power plants with renewable energy ones. Of course, Korea should drastically curtail coal-fired power generation, the main source of greenhouse gas emissions, if it wants to be carbon neutral.
However, the government's long-term energy plan announced in May kept the share of coal-fueled power generation at more than 30 percent of the total, inviting criticism from environmental groups. To keep Moon's promise, the government must reconsider the plan which calls for four more such plants.
The Moon administration needs to hurry working out a road map for carbon neutrality, including concrete policies, legislation and financing plans. It also needs to revise the national emission reduction goal for 2030 to be submitted to the United Nations by the end of this year under the Paris Agreement.
Carbon neutrality is no longer an ideal but a pressing demand from future generations who will have to live with the consequences. That is also the appeal by Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teenage environmentalist who has urged global leaders to "prove with actions."
