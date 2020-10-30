First-time champions emerge in first regular season during COVID-19 pandemic

The LG Twins, the KT Wiz, the Kiwoom Heroes and the Doosan Bears are all playoff bound. The Wiz, which joined the KBO as an expansion franchise in 2015, are going to be in their first postseason. The Wiz and the Heroes are both going for their first championship. The Twins haven't won it all since 1994, while the Bears are chasing their second straight title and fourth in six seasons.