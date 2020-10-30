Shareholders set to approve LG Chem's battery spin-off plan
By KIm Kwang-tae
SEOUL, Oct. 30. (Yonhap) -- Shareholders of LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical company, were set to vote Friday on a crucial proposal for the spin-off of its battery business.
In September, the world's largest supplier of EV batteries announced a plan to spin off its battery business to better cope with growing demand from global automakers that have been racing to roll out eco-friendly vehicles.
The EV battery market has been on a roll as automakers around the world race to go electric and eco-friendly due to tightened regulations on greenhouse gas emissions, which scientists say are to blame for global warming.
The passage of the plan requires approval by more than two-thirds of shareholders in attendance and by one-third of outstanding stocks
LG Chem plans to launch the new entity -- tentatively called LG Energy Solutions and to be wholly owned by LG Chem -- on Dec. 1 if its spin-off plan is approved.
The shareholder meeting came two days after South Korea's National Pension Service said it will vote against LG Chem's plan to spin off its mainstay battery business.
The state pension fund, the second-largest shareholder of LG Chem with a 10.2 percent stake, said the spin-off plan could undermine the NPS' shareholder value, though it said it understands the intention and purpose of the company's spin-off plan.
LG Corp. and affiliated people owned 34.17 percent of LG Chem as of the end of June, while investors with less than 1 percent stakes, including foreign investors, held a combined 54.33 percent.
The proposal is unlikely to be voted down unless foreign investors, whose combined stakes are about 40 percent, oppose it en masse, but the possibility of disapproval cannot be fully ruled out, industry officials said.
LG Chem has said its order backlog for EV batteries is currently valued at more than 150 trillion won (US$132.6 billion).
LG Chem is a key supplier of batteries for electric vehicles, including those of GM, Ford, Renault, Volvo, Audi, Volkswagen and Daimler, as well as South Korea's largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor Co., and its smaller affiliate, Kia Motors Corp.
LG Chem has said it is on track to boost its production capacity to 100 gigawatt hours by the end of this year, which is enough to supply batteries for about 1.7 million electric cars.
