(LEAD) Hyundai E&C bags US$1.8 bln plant deal in Iraq
(ATTN: FIXES figure in lead; REVISES details in 3th para)
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. said Friday it has clinched a 2 trillion-won (US$1.8 billion) deal to build a part of a residue upgrading complex in Iraq.
In a regulatory filing, the South Korean builder said it signed the contract with the state-run Basra Oil Co. to participate in the project in the southern state of Basra.
The residue upgrading facility produces high-value chemical products, such as high grade diesel, utility facilities and buildings.
Hyundai E&C said it will break ground for the facility in January to complete it by July 2025.
The deal accounts for 11.7 percent of the company's revenue last year, it noted.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)