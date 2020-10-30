Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Q3 net profit down 34.3 pct. to 16.1 bln won
13:37 October 30, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 16.1 billion won (US$14.3 million), down 34.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 28.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 23.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 13.6 percent to 631.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 97.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
